Go to Patrick Ho's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown tree leaves
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Film
California, USA
Published on NORITSU KOKI, EZ Controller
Free to use under the Unsplash License

One day, I would like to know what this plant is. Do you know?

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

California Pictures
usa
analogue photography
film photography
plant
Desert Images
beige
high contrast
plants
growth
dry
patrick ho
HD White Wallpapers
Nature Images
tall
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
Creative Commons images

Related collections

blk
1,467 photos · Curated by Zakkary Smith
blk
outdoor
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
NEUTRALS
30 photos · Curated by Rose Keller
neutral
beige
Brown Backgrounds
pics
2,610 photos · Curated by Roan Adognravi
pic
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking