Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mohan Khadka
@khadkamhn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Banaganga, Kapilvastu, Nepal
Published
on
August 29, 2019
OnePlus, ONEPLUS A3003
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
banaganga
kapilvastu
nepal
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Frog Images
visit nepal
visitnepal
mobile photography
photography
mobile
mobile shot
portrait
pond
ram
outdoors
plant
ice
land
vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Frogs and Toads
416 photos
· Curated by Asya S.M
toad
Frog Images
wildlife
Swampy set
24 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Dunlap
outdoor
plant
land
Project C
52 photos
· Curated by Roberta Hedberg
plant
outdoor
sweden