Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nadine Venter
@nadineventer_
Download free
Share
Info
Pilanesberg National Park, South Africa
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A giraffe ready to eat a few leaves. Shot in South Africa.
Related collections
One Color
202 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
Simplicity
193 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
simplicity
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
Related tags
Giraffe Images & Pictures
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
pilanesberg national park
south africa
Tree Images & Pictures
spotted
HD Green Wallpapers
Nature Images
wild
nadine venter
Free images