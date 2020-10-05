Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eduardo Soares
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Brazil
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lifted Hands - Church Service Worship
Related tags
brazil
guitar
cathedral
bracelet
acoustic
singer
worship
hands
praise
band
church
service
Light Backgrounds
HD Christian Wallpapers
Music Images & Pictures
stage
rind
fingers
Clock Images
watch
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Tourism & hospitality
77 photos
· Curated by Sanna Henttonen
hospitality
glass
restaurant
Worship
6 photos
· Curated by Todd Cravens
worship
hand
human
Worship
3 photos
· Curated by Brian Wilhelm
worship
hand
finger