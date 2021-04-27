Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Windermere, UK
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
windermere
uk
village life
lake district
high street
village
path
walkway
town
building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
transportation
vehicle
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
road
Free images
Related collections
Creative Spaces
137 photos
· Curated by Nathanael Clanton
Creative Images
Space Images & Pictures
office
Signs and Type
45 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
GOING PLACES
842 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Travel Images