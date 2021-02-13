Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Border Collie on guard
Related tags
british columbia
canada
Mountain Images & Pictures
border collie
pet
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
canine
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
plant
Grass Backgrounds
mountain range
Tree Images & Pictures
vase
pottery
potted plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: 25 Most Downloaded Photos of 2018 | Q1
21 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
mind body spirit
1,407 photos
· Curated by Huey
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blog
Textures
1,671 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers