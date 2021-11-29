Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aditya Parikh
@_parikhaditya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
HUAWEI, BND-AL10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Sky Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Cloud Pictures & Images
vegetation
weather
cumulus
azure sky
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Raw Food
171 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock
In Motion
688 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor