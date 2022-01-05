Go to Neal Ornido's profile
@wolfspaniard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Phuket, Phuket, Thailand
Published agoApple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Watch and ferns.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

phuket
thailand
botany
ferns
watch
black and orange
plants
smart watch
wrist watch
analog clock
Clock Images
compass
plant
Free pictures

Related collections

wilderness
42 photos · Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking