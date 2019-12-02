Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wengang Zhai
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 2, 2019
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wallpaper with texture
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
spider
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
arachnid
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Greens Textures and Patterns
349 photos
· Curated by Kristance Harlow
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
Texture
530 photos
· Curated by Julian K
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Tropical
84 photos
· Curated by Hailee Hove
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images