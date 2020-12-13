Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
R Spegel
@spegel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D610
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
uk
leaves
blackberry shrub
red leaves
plant
veins
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Buildings
75 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Emotions
79 photos
· Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers