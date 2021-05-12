Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sajan Rajbahak
@sajan009
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Bhaktapur, Nepal
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nepal
bhaktapur
People Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
musical
instrument
festival
People Images & Pictures
human
crowd
huddle
face
head
burger
Food Images & Pictures
monk
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
cafe
162 photos · Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop