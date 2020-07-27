Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
flare
Light Backgrounds
outdoors
Nature Images
sunlight
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Plants
120 photos
· Curated by Olena Shmahalo
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
flora
Tropical
48 photos
· Curated by Luzía Con Zeta
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Texture
169 photos
· Curated by Emily Blevins
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers