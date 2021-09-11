Go to Shivam Mistry's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gold hindu deity figurine in red background
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
India
Published on Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

PHOTOGRAPHY©SHIVAM MISTRY

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
crowd
human
festival
People Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

Ebony
3,051 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
ebony
united state
daytona beach
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking