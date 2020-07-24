Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aleksandra Tanasienko
@tasikola
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 24, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Book Images & Photos
cream
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
creme
Ice Cream Images & Pictures
whipped cream
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Free stock photos
Related collections
Watercolour
64 photos
· Curated by Birmingham Museums Trust
watercolour
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Red passion
830 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Animal Magnetism
250 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images