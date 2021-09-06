Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
EtaAm Ba
@etaamba
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
HUAWEI, CLT-L29
Free to use under the Unsplash License
This photo was taken at Bang, Thailand.
Related tags
lotus
purplelotus
HD Green Wallpapers
pool
biophilia
natural
plant
blossom
lily
Flower Images
pond lily
dahlia
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Minimal Black and White
81 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Cloudy
872 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor