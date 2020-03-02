Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Summer Chan
@chansummerla
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Published
on
March 2, 2020
PENTAX, Q10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
white
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
shenzhen
guangdong province
china
#wall
Light Backgrounds
@wallpaper
HD Windows Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Minimalist Aesthetic
1,687 photos
· Curated by Sincerely Media
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
backgrounds
28 photos
· Curated by Adriana Mejía
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Ode to Simplicity
4,060 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds