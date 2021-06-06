Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Floraf
@floraf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ivy
ivy on asphalt
ivy plant
concrete
asphalt road
concrete floor
asphalt street
green plants
ivy leaf
plants growing
weed leaf
concrete texture
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
A walk through the garden
232 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
garden
Flower Images
petal
Circle
56 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Italian summer
27 photos
· Curated by Valentina Locatelli
Summer Images & Pictures
plant
Food Images & Pictures