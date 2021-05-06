Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
John Lambert
@jlambo04
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kettlewell, Skipton, UK
Published
on
May 6, 2021
SONY, DSLR-A290
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
kettlewell
skipton
uk
HD Grey Wallpapers
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
cattle
calf
Cow Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos
· Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Spectrums
566 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Cyberpunk City
1,024 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
HD City Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
building