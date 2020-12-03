Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jack Young
@jack_young022
Download free
Share
Info
Kyoto, 京都府日本
Published on
December 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
nyekundu
3,669 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
nyekundu
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
Plant Life
70 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
Life Images & Photos
plant
flora
Interiors
306 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
interior
indoor
home
Related tags
apparel
clothing
hat
People Images & Pictures
human
accessory
accessories
bead
kyoto
京都府日本
sun hat
worship
rosary
prayer beads
finger
PNG images