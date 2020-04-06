Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Darshak Chauhan
@dc421995
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
flagstone
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
archaeology
shrine
worship
monument
dome
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
column
pillar
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Explore Iceland
219 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
iceland
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Patterns
41 photos
· Curated by Margeaux Elena
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
71 photos
· Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture