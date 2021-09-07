Go to Vardhan Halwai's profile
Available for hire
Download free
hindu deity figurine on blue textile
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vadodara, Gujarat, India
Published on Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Bappa

Related collections

Candy
51 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking