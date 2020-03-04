Go to Cesar Cid's profile
@cesarjcid
Download free
brown rock formation under blue sky and white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ladder Canyon Trail, Mecca, CA, USA
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Stunning hiking trail in the Coachella Valley with mesmerizing desert landscape and views! This extraordinary hiking trail is about 5 miles of beauty and adventure. You start the hike inside the canyon climbing ladders until you make it to the top of the canyon and you see the stunning views of the Coachella Valley. You later encounter the "painted canyons" which were created by years of erosion and climate. One of the best hiking experiences in the whole Coachella Valley.

Related collections

desert
50 photos · Curated by Hannah Green
Desert Images
outdoor
plant
Oasis And Desert
209 photos · Curated by Inkagna
Desert Images
outdoor
morocco
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking