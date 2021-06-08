Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Boudhanath, Катманду, Непал
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Canon EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bodhnath Stupa with dove in summer Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
boudhanath
катманду
непал
architecture
building
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
housing
monastery
spire
steeple
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
journey
130 photos
· Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
The View from In Here
445 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
view
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers