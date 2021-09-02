Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Samuel Amoah
@snamoah
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
terminal
shop
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
airport
train
vehicle
transportation
Backgrounds
Related collections
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Space
49 photos
· Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
Tech
169 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers