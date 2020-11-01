Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
James Coleman
@jhc
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
closeup of a conifer leaf with blurred background.
Related collections
Aerial
553 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view
words
372 photos
· Curated by apple s.
word
sign
Light Backgrounds
Gradient Nation
1,660 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
HD Green Wallpapers
fir
abies
moss
fern
larch
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
Creative Commons images