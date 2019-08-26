Go to Stéfano Girardelli's profile
@stefanobg
Download free
round gold-colored emblem
round gold-colored emblem
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

An old watch from my grandparents.

Related collections

Time
112 photos · Curated by Volodymyr Tokar
time
Clock Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tick Tock
128 photos · Curated by Ethan Medrano
tick tock
Clock Images
time
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking