Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manressa Island, Norwalk, CT, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
manressa island
norwalk
ct
usa
power plant
marsh
cloudy
smokestack
building
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfront
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Geometry
118 photos · Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Into the Woods
32 photos · Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand