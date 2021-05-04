Go to Gary Yost's profile
@gyostimages
Download free
black and white butterfly perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Polka-dot wasp moth

Related collections

Insects
195 photos · Curated by banana republic
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insects
79 photos · Curated by Maartje Fleetwood
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking