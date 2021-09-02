Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Monique Caraballo
@meaux
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Manhattan, New York, NY, USA
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
manhattan
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Free images
Related collections
Food
68 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Reflection & Introspection
71 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
reflection
People Images & Pictures
human