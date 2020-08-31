Go to Gyan Shahane's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in yellow and white floral dress
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Dhule, Maharashtra, India
Published on Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

When She Smile

Related collections

Portraits
72 photos · Curated by Norah Milner
portrait
human
face
Indian Village
427 photos · Curated by Mahadevu Udaya Bhaskar
indian village
india
human
NGO - India
117 photos · Curated by Metallizer Arkadius
india
human
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking