Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nick Pampoukidis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bokeh effect on christmas lights
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Red Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Orange Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colorful
christmas bokeh lights
Christmas Tree Images
christmas lights
bokeh lights
Light Backgrounds
out of focus
lighting
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
flare
Public domain images
Related collections
caffeinated
27 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hoskin
caffeinated
Coffee Images
cup
Aerial
358 photos
· Curated by Farouk Mechedal
aerial
aerial view
HD Wallpapers
In Motion
687 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor