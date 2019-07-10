Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tom Swinnen
@shottrotter
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 10, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cows grazing at a foggy sunset in the Azores
Related collections
Aviation
529 photos
· Curated by Harmy
aviation
plane
Airplane Pictures & Images
Farmland and Fields
492 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
NYC
467 photos
· Curated by nathan lewis
nyc
building
HD City Wallpapers
Related tags
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
fog
mist
field
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
mammal
grassland
plant
Grass Backgrounds
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
Light Backgrounds
flare
Landscape Images & Pictures
countryside
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images