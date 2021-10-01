Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tandem X Visuals
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Regina, SK, Canada
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
canada
regina
sk
every child matters
first nations
truth and reconciliation
saskatchewan
banister
handrail
human
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Drone Captures
1,145 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view
School Aesthetic
115 photos
· Curated by Hannah Mosbacker
school
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers