Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
February 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meadow brown Butterfly still common
Related tags
Butterfly Images
meadow
close up
Brown Backgrounds
meadow brown
HD Green Wallpapers
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Nature
17 photos
· Curated by Yenni Rulita Ginting
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
animals.
20 photos
· Curated by Meryn John
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Outside In
624 photos
· Curated by Justine Edge
Flower Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rock