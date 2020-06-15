Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sadia Afreen
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sweden
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
City by the river
Related tags
stockholm
sweden
palace
city landscape
riverside
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
building
castle
architecture
ditch
fort
canal
People Images & Pictures
human
moat
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Detox
56 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
Flower Images