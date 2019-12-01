Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Leung
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 1, 2019
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
geranium
Flower Images
plant
blossom
vase
potted plant
pottery
jar
planter
acanthaceae
herbs
Leaf Backgrounds
Public domain images
Related collections
flowers
123 photos
· Curated by Xrysa Tsaka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Seasons
300 photos
· Curated by Renee Fisher
season
plant
flora
CLUB DE LLORONES
328 photos
· Curated by Camila Villota
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers