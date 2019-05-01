Go to Ray Hennessy's profile
white bird surrounded purple petaled flower
Editorial, Animals
Vineland, United States
This Carolina Wren flew in to the feeders that I had hanging from this gorgeous branch and after having its fill of food it hopped up onto the branch and gave me a few poses. This was my favorite as it stood up tall and right in the one opening in the branches. I had set up to shoot backlit for the feeders because I knew the sun would be too bright for a front lit shot and would look harsh. Using backlight and a row of dark green bushes in shade I was able to capture this dramatically lit shot of the little bird and the beautiful pink spring cherry blossoms.

