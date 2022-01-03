Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Saksham Thole
@sakshamnt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
chhatrapati shivaji maharaj vastu sangrahalaya
mahatma gandhi road
kala ghoda
fort
mumbai
maharashtra
india
dome
museum building
monument
memorial
indian architecture
archicture
mumbai city
building
architecture
mosque
housing
Free pictures
Related collections
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures
Just Add Type | Vol. 1°
497 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
453 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass