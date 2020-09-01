Go to Prashant Mishra's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black white and blue butterfly perched on yellow flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Mankapur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on SM-M215F
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Mariposas
23 photos · Curated by Tiffany Dark
mariposa
Butterfly Images
insect
Butterfly
156 photos · Curated by Julie Coppinger
Butterfly Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking