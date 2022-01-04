Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julia Kerner
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Emerald Bay, CA, USA
Published
12d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
emerald bay
ca
usa
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
bay
Mountain Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
shoreline
outdoors
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
land
coast
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
vegetation
Public domain images
Related collections
Winter Wonderland
72 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Dance
69 photos
· Curated by Darla Smith
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
dancer
Spirit Animals
91 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers