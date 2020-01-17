Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jack Bauermeister
Available for hire
Download free
Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York, NY, USA
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Statue of Liberty
100 photos
· Curated by Tim Williams
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
statue
sculpture
New York
736 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
New York Pictures & Images
building
architecture
NYC
8 photos
· Curated by Jack Bauermeister
nyc
outdoor
ny
Related tags
boat
transportation
vehicle
People Images & Pictures
human
shoe
clothing
apparel
footwear
statue of liberty national monument
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
watercraft
vessel
HD Grey Wallpapers
Airplane Pictures & Images
aircraft
Free pictures