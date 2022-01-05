Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Happy Toe
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
socks
wool
wool socks
red socks
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
flooring
floor
blanket
shelf
towel
furniture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
See Not My Eyes
1,298 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
Sunshine vibes
65 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mobile Only 📱
97 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
united state