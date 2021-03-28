Unsplash Home
Sonika Agarwal
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
March 28, 2021
A beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha on display at a workshop in Mumbai
mumbai
maharashtra
india
ganpati
hindu festival
temple
ganesha chaturthi
ganesh
hindi
hindu god
lord ganesha
vinayaka chavithi
vinayaka chaturthi
indian culture
indian religion
vinayaka
khairatabad
shrine
elephant god
festival
