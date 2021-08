One early morning, running around Tunnels Beach with the crew, I discovered a staircase in the sandstone going straight down towards the water. It was hidden due to the bushes surrounding it and I was the first to venture down the hole. The steps were carved out of stone, and slippery due to the morning dew. The tunnel had a low ceiling, requiring my 6-foot frame to hunch the entire way down. No guardrails, no modern safety, it was quite the experience!