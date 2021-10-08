Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
macro
Nature Images
leaves
mushrooms
plant
mushroom
fungus
amanita
agaric
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Pattern & Symmetry
254 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
Think Yellow
940 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour