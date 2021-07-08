Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kom Ombo, Egypt
Related tags
crocodile
culture
Desert Images
discovery
dry
river
ruins
sand
sculpture
statue
sunny
symbol
Texture Backgrounds
Tourism Pictures
ancient
heritage
hieroglyphics
history
luxor
mummy
Free images
Related collections
Facade
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building
Food for Thought
104 photos
· Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
The Masses of the Universe
306 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
friend
human