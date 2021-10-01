Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cindy Wu
@sakki9928
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cold Spring Harbor, United States
Published
4d
ago
E-M10 Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cold spring harbor
united states
furniture
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
People Images & Pictures
human
bench
boat
transportation
vehicle
park
lawn
land
park bench
vegetation
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor
Wilds
78 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
wild
outdoor
rock