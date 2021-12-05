Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
liu yi
@fish_chips
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
building
stairs
outdoor
handrail
banister
staircase
People Images & Pictures
human
spiral
Public domain images
Related collections
Flora
40 photos · Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Collection #71: M.G. Siegler
9 photos · Curated by M.G. Siegler
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Green Wallpapers
outdoor
Business Tools & Symbols
939 photos · Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds