Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Timothy Dykes
@timothycdykes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Roots of an orchid wrapped around a terra cotta pot.
Related tags
plant
roots
terra cotta
pot
orchid
wrapped
constrict
HD Green Wallpapers
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
asparagus
burger
produce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
BSFL DDG
771 photos
· Curated by Scott Van Dusen
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Car Images & Pictures
Socialroots
92 photos
· Curated by Christina Bowen
socialroot
plant
web
Label Designs
65 photos
· Curated by Alex Nguyen
HD Design Wallpapers
plant
HQ Background Images