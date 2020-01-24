Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olena Shmahalo
@theoperatingsystem
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Miami, FL, USA
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Huawei, Nexus 6P
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Blue sky & tropical foliage. Miami, FL, 2016.
Related tags
miami
fl
usa
Leaf Backgrounds
plants
leaves
foliage
botany
horticulture
botanical
HQ Background Images
garden
HD Blue Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Jungle Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage
Buildings
196 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Valentine's Day
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures